Mary Jane Bolton, age 89, of Harleysville, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was the beloved wife of J. Richard “Dick” Bolton with whom she shared over 69 years of marriage. In addition to her husband, Dick, she is survived by her children Carol Beth Frankel (David), Joy Bolton, Pat Savastio (Len), James R. Bolton (Nancy), Michael Bolton (Jes), David Bolton (Mary Catherine); 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11AM on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Peter Becker Community Chapel, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, Pa 19438, where the family will greet guests from 10:00 – 10:45 AM. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jane’s name may be made to Peter Becker Benevolent Fund, 800 Maple Avenue, Harleysville, PA 19438 or the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102, make check payable to “Alzheimer’s Association” or the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone IA 50037-0839. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Times Herald on June 18, 2019