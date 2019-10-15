|
|
Mary Jane Roth, 78, of Trappe, PA passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Taylor, Pa on July 27, 1941, the daughter of the late James and the late Deborah Ann (Winters) Griffiths. Mary Jane has been living in Trappe since 1994, formerly of Worcester, Pa. She was a Registered Nurse and worked with Montgomery Hospital, Devon Manor, and mostly with Ursinus College. Mary Jane volunteered with Montgomery County 4-H, she married into farm life and enjoyed that life style of growing food, canning, and working the farm. She was a self taught seamstress, she did needle work, she enjoyed baking, and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was the wife of the late Karl K. Roth, Jr. Survivors include Son James Roth of Quakertown, Daughter Rebecca (& David) Pettine of Schwenksville, Daughter Megan Roth of Collegeville, Son Richard (& Melissa) Roth of Gilbertsville, Daughter Rachel (& Shawn) Roth-Laverty of Pottstown, Brother James Griffith of Scranton, Brother William Griffith of Scranton, Sister Deborah Ausura of Trooper, Also survived by her Grandchildren Danielle Lelaj, Gabrielle Williamson, Christopher Pettine, Victoria Pettine, Matthew Pettine, Cody Roth, Lacey Roth, Hanna Laverty, and Great Grandchildren Sabrina, Sadie, Sebastian, Zachary, Lucas and Kaelyn, also Several Nieces and Nephews. Along with her husband and parents she was preceded in death by a grandson Eric M. Pettine. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA. Friends may call on Thursday Evening, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home, and Friday Morning, October 18, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will take place in Whitemarsh Memorial Park, Ambler, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in her memory to: Montgomery County 4-H, 1015 Bridge Road, Collegeville, Pa 19426. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 224 West Main Street, Trappe, PA, (610) 489-7900. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 16, 2019