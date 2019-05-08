|
Mary Jane Toth, age 77, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in Norristown, Mary Jane was the daughter of the late John W. Haines and the late Mary Jane (Nicholson) Haines, the devoted wife of Edward J. Toth, Sr., since 1965, the loving mother of Edward J. Toth, Jr. (companion Alisa Hartley), Nadine M. Walt (Joseph), and James J. Toth (Roz) and the adoring grandmother of Brian Walt, Justin Walt, Brett Walt and the late Joseph M. Toth. She is also survived by three of her siblings, Joan Haines Moser, George Haines and William Haines but sadly was predeceased by her other three siblings, John Haines, Joseph Haines and Sarah Haines Barainyak. After she finished her education, Mary Jane worked in packaging at Minter’s Chocolate for many years, then at Hertzog’s Deli as a waitress and eventually at Rittenhouse Book Distributors as a warehouse worker for many years, until her retirement in 2005. She was a devout member of Our Mother of Sorrows and then St. Augustine churches, later joining Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed shopping, football and playing pools, watching General Hospital and The Hallmark Channel, Seek-A-Word, and Facebook, but her true enjoyment was her family. She loved babysitting and helping to raise her grandchildren. She was all about Family! Relatives and friends are invited on Monday, May 13, to her viewing on starting at 9 a.m. and her Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Pa., 19405. Interment will follow in George Washington Memorial Park. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., Swedesburg, PA, 610-275-6385.
Published in The Times Herald on May 9, 2019