Mary Josephine Sheridan

Mary Josephine Sheridan Obituary
Mary Josephine Sheridan, 76, of Norristown, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA, the daughter of the late Eugene Dennis and Mary Josephine (Keegan) McGinnis. Mary was a Homemaker and the devoted wife of the late Edward J. Sheridan. She also worked at Mercy Suburban Hospital. She was a faithful member of Visitation BVM Church. Survivors include her two sons, Francis (Elizabeth) Sheridan of East Norriton, PA and Neil Sheridan of Minneapolis MN; as well as three grandchildren, Patrick, Colleen, and Jonah. Along with her husband and parents, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene McGinnis. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Visitation B.V.M. Church, 196 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Family and friends may call on Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600, www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2019
