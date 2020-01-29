|
Mary Krajnik, age 85, formerly of West Norriton, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, with loving family members at her bedside. Born in Swedesburg, Miss Krajnik was the daughter of the late Andrew Krajnik and the late Anna Komarc Krajnik. Mary had 8 siblings, George Krajnik survives her, but sadly she was preceded in death by brothers Andrew, Joseph, Paul and Stephen and her sister, Agnes Novitski and baby twin girls. In addition, Mary will be dearly missed by her cherished nieces, nephews and great-nephews. Miss Krajnik was a graduate of St. Matthew’s High School and went on to work as an accounting clerk at the Conshohocken office of Bell Telephone (now Verizon) for 40 years and also was a member of The Bell Pioneers. Upon retirement, Mary continued working at The Vanguard Group, Inc. and at various retail stores. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed cleaning and decorating for all holidays, especially Christmas. She also liked going to the beach, traveling and staying in touch with her retired friends. Relatives and friends are invited to Mary’s viewing on Saturday, February 1, starting at 9 a.m. followed by her Funeral Mass beginning ay 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, PA 19405. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. The family would appreciate Mass Cards in Mary’s memory. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 30, 2020