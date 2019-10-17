Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Logue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Logue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Logue Obituary
Mary D. (McGuigan) Logue passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Woodbridge Assisted Living in Kimberton, PA. She was 90. Mrs. Logue was formerly a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a telephone repair person for AT&T, for 16 years, until her retirement in 1990. Mary was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 10, 1928, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary E. (O’Kane) McGuigan. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 64 years, James O. Logue; 3 sons: James O. (Jane) Logue, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA, Brian J. (Lindy) Logue of Limerick, PA and Patrick G. (Patricia) Logue of Collegeville, PA; 5 grandchildren: Sean, Timothy, Stacy, Owen & Brendan; a brother, Francis (Joann) McGuigan; 2 sisters, Alice T. Duffy and Catherine E. Reilly; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Joseph McGuigan. Relatives & friends are invited to Mary’s viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Mother Angelica of the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now