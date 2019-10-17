|
Mary D. (McGuigan) Logue passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Woodbridge Assisted Living in Kimberton, PA. She was 90. Mrs. Logue was formerly a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a telephone repair person for AT&T, for 16 years, until her retirement in 1990. Mary was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia. Born in Philadelphia, PA on November 10, 1928, she was a daughter of the late James and Mary E. (O’Kane) McGuigan. Surviving is her loving family including her husband of 64 years, James O. Logue; 3 sons: James O. (Jane) Logue, Jr. of Phoenixville, PA, Brian J. (Lindy) Logue of Limerick, PA and Patrick G. (Patricia) Logue of Collegeville, PA; 5 grandchildren: Sean, Timothy, Stacy, Owen & Brendan; a brother, Francis (Joann) McGuigan; 2 sisters, Alice T. Duffy and Catherine E. Reilly; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by 2 brothers, John and Joseph McGuigan. Relatives & friends are invited to Mary’s viewing at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 am; with her Funeral Mass starting at 10:30 am. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Mother Angelica of the Eternal Word Television Network (EWTN), 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 18, 2019