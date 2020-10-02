Mary “Lou” Louise (Anthony) Petko passed away suddenly on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Einstein Hospital at the age of 86. She was the wife of John J. “Jack” Petko for 64 years. Mrs. Petko of Eagleville was a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School, and has spent her entire life working in the automotive industry, for several manufacturers and multiple local dealerships in the Norristown area. She began her business career right out of High School as a Title Clerk with Borss Chevrolet taking a minor break after several years to get married and raise two children to school age. She then continued on her path at Melchiorre Chevrolet, Mirabile Pontiac and Sport/Jeep Pontiac where she retired at the age of 82 as their Administrative Office Manager. During her long journey she has touched a multitude of people’s lives and established many friendships. Lou enjoyed collecting everything Chickens/Roosters themed and was an avid gardener. She attended the yearly Philadelphia Flower Show and on weekends looked forward to visiting nurseries to find that perfect flower or plant to bring home. Loving sports, she was a huge fan supporting all of the Philadelphia teams always watching every game if possible. Mary Louise was born in Norristown on December 8, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Martin and Mary (Lenhart) Anthony. She is survived by her husband John J. Petko, her daughter, Susan (Petko) Estes, wife of Stewart, her son John Petko, his wife Robin and only grandson Justin Michael Petko and one brother Robert Anthony . She was predeceased by two Brothers Richard and Martin, two sisters Doris Newton and Margaret DeSante. Funeral services will be private and all arrangements are in care of the Volpe funeral home.



