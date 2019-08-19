|
|
Mary J. (Cappelletti) Malatesta passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019. She was 95. Mary was a former member of St. Cosmos and Damien Church. She was born in Norristown on May 14, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Nazzareno and Anna(Felicetti) Cappelletti. She was the wife of the late Louis F. Staniszewski and Anthony Malatesta. Mary is survived by her two sons Louis (Marianne) and Richard (Robin) Staniszewski, one sister Rose Fazio, two grandchildren Joel and Dana and great grandchildren Amelie and Reid. Predeceased by her brother Joseph. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Thursday, August 22 at 10 AM in St. Patrick’s Church, Norristown. Burial St. Patrick cemetery. Relatives and friends may call Thursday from 9 to 10 AM at the church. Family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Missionary of Sisters of charity 630 DeKalb St., Norristown PA 19401. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VoloeFH.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 20, 2019