Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Holy Saviour Church
407 E. Main St.
Norristown, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Saviour Church
407 E. Main St.
Norristown, PA
Mary Mauceri


1926 - 2019
Mary Mauceri Obituary
Mary T. Mauceri, 92, of Blue Bell, passed away on August 24, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Pietro and Anna (Bacchi) Mauceri.
Mary was a graduate of A D Eisenhower High School in Norristown. She worked as a supervisor of the Board of Assessment Appeals at the Montgomery County Courthouse until her retirement.
Mary was a kind, devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be sadly missed by her sister, Lillian Marino (the late Larry); brother, Russell Mauceri; sister-in-law, Palma Mauceri (the late Perry); two nephews, Larry Marino (Enza) and Peter Mauceri (Laurie); and four nieces, Nina Wacker (Chuck), Anne Milano (Mike), Patti Olejar (Mickey), and Pamela Hill. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Perry Mauceri.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 9:00am to 9:50am at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Mass will follow at 10:00am. Interment in St. Patrick's Cemetery, E. Norriton. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass cards or donations to Holy Saviour Church, see address above.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
