Mary T. Monastero (nee Cusumano) of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday April 2, 2019. She was 100 years old. Born March 30, 1919, in Norristown, she was the beloved daughter of the late Anthony and Catherine (nee Montalbano) Cusumano and the beloved wife of the late Salvatore Monastero. Mary enjoyed gardening and sewing, she was a member of Visitation BVM Church. Mary is survived by her three children; Leah Loughery, Francis Monastero and Clare Carlton, three grandchildren; Colin Whitman, Brent Carlton (Catherine) and Paige Carlton. All services are private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name can be sent to Eleanor’s Garden Foundation, 10125 Verree Rd #202, Philadelphia, PA 19116. To share your fondest memories of Mary, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 11, 2019