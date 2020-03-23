|
|
Mary “Molly” Monastero, 90, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother, died peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on March 20, 2020. She entered this world on November 13, 1929 in Norristown, PA to the late Silvio and Mary (Pignoli) Damato. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Monastero, who passed in 2001. They were married October 30, 1955. She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Bill) Levy of Wayne, her son, Michael (Frannie) of Jeffersonville and two granddaughters, Alyssa and Kristen. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Cicutti, Betty (Elizabeth) Piazza, and Gloria DiCarlo. Molly loved day trips, shopping and dining out excursions. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or the , 1617 JFK Boulevard, Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 24, 2020