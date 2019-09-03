|
|
Mary T. Patson, 87, of Brigantine passed away on Wednesday August 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Mary was born in Norristown Pa. to the late Felice and Anna (Durante) Valerio. Mary gave back to her community as a Special Education Aid at the Norristown School District for over 25 years. Family was foremost to Mary. Her grandson was her world, never missing baseball game or a family dinner. She was formerly a member of the Norristown Women's Club. Mary enjoyed flowers and gardening.
Mary was the beloved wife of the late Alexander C. Patson. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Dana Denner (Jeffrey), her grandson Ryan Denner, sister Anna "Bay" Bello (Salvatore) and a host of nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Mary's Life Celebration visitation on Wednesday September 4, 2019 from 10 to 10:50am at St Thomas Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine. Memorial Mass will follow at 11am.A viewing will be held on Monday September 2, 2019 from 4 to 5pm at the Keates-Plum Funeral Home, 3112 Brigantine Ave Brigantine. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. To share your fondest memory of Mary please visit www.keatesplum.com
The family requests in lieu of flowers please send donations to the Special Olympics at [email protected]
Family services by Keates-Plum Funeral Home, Brigantine.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 2, 2019