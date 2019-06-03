Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Perna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Perna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mary Perna Obituary
Mary (Manjardi) Perna passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was 87. Mrs. Perna of Norristown
was a member of Holy Saviour Church.
Mary Enjoy gardening, cooking
and loved her Grandchildren and Family.
Mary was born in Lansdale on October 28, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lena (Russo) Manjardi.
She was the wife of late Salvatore "Herk" Perna.
Mary is survived by her two daughters Marlene (Donald) Bieber and Maria (Robert) Szam.
And sister Frances Tinari
Three grandchildren Aaron, Robert and Michael, one great grandchild Elle. She was predeceased a grandson Nathan, her sister Clara Casciano, three Brothers Joseph, Ralph and Frank Manjardi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 AM in Holy Saviour Church.
Her viewing will be held on Tuesday from 8:45 to 9:45 AM at the church.
Interment St Augustine cemetery.
Family request in Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Saviour church in Mary's memory.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Volpe Funeral Home
Download Now