Mary (Manjardi) Perna passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was 87. Mrs. Perna of Norristown
was a member of Holy Saviour Church.
Mary Enjoy gardening, cooking
and loved her Grandchildren and Family.
Mary was born in Lansdale on October 28, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Ralph and Lena (Russo) Manjardi.
She was the wife of late Salvatore "Herk" Perna.
Mary is survived by her two daughters Marlene (Donald) Bieber and Maria (Robert) Szam.
And sister Frances Tinari
Three grandchildren Aaron, Robert and Michael, one great grandchild Elle. She was predeceased a grandson Nathan, her sister Clara Casciano, three Brothers Joseph, Ralph and Frank Manjardi.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Tuesday, June 4 at 10 AM in Holy Saviour Church.
Her viewing will be held on Tuesday from 8:45 to 9:45 AM at the church.
Interment St Augustine cemetery.
Family request in Lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Saviour church in Mary's memory.
Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 3, 2019