Mary R. (Aquilante) DeOrzio passed away peacefully on Friday, April 3, 2020, at her residence in Bridgeport, PA. She was 95. After graduating from Tredyffrin-Easttown High School, Mrs. DeOrzio worked at Taylor Fibre Company for many years. Then, along with her husband, she became the co-owner and operator of the former Danny’s Diner in Bridgeport, PA. She was a member of Holy Saviour Church in Norristown, PA and a former member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Bridgeport, PA. Born in Cedar Hollow, PA on November 5, 1924, she was a daughter of the late Camillo and Anna (Manzi) Aquilante. She was the wife of the late Daniel H. DeOrzio, Sr., who died in 1994. Surviving is her loving family including a son, Michael J. DeOrzio and his wife, Sandra, of Newtown Square, PA; a step-son, Daniel H. DeOrzio, Jr. and his wife, Joyce, of Swedeland, PA; four grandchildren: Nicole, Danielle, Daniel III and Andrew; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by seven brothers: Congens, Dominick, John, Anthony, Nicholas, Louis and Frank Aquilante; and three sisters: Clarina DeOrzio, Katherine Wynn and Anna Mannocchi. Due to the current virus situation, a private Funeral Mass was held at Holy Saviour Church on April 6, 2020, followed by interment in St. Augustine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 10, 2020