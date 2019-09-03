|
|
Mary Rodriguez, 94, a lifelong resident of Conshohocken, died on August 28, 2019 at Bryn Mawr Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Julio F. Rodriguez. She was born in Conshohocken, PA on February 10, 1925 to the late Adam and Carmella (Balzano) Ciccotti. Mary attended Conshohocken High School. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was employed as a Quality Control Inspector for Markel Corp. for over 20 years. She was a member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church. Mary enjoyed cooking, and most of all spending time with her family. Mary and her late husband Julio made frequent trips to Montreal, Canada to visit lifelong friends for many years in addition to trips to Mexico City visiting her husband's family. She is survived by her son Joseph F. Rodriguez (Vicki Williams) of Plymouth Meeting, 2 grandchildren Bryan Rodriguez, Kimberly Luigard (Drew), 2 step-grandchildren Randy Williams, Jill Caceres, 2 great-grandchildren Ethan and Evan, with one to be expected, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her siblings Michael, Paul, Armand Ciccotti, and Isabella Gambone. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Philip Neri Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA. Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to Conshohocken AMBUCS, Special Athletics Program, PO Box 109, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Sept. 1, 2019