|
|
Mary E. "Polly" Sutch (nee Warrington) (May 8, 2019). Beloved wife of the late Creston Merle Sutch. Loving mother to John W. Sutch, Jeffrey L. Sutch, Deborah S. Paskill, and David C. Sutch. She will also be missed by her 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Polly was Director of Volunteers for Montgomery Hospital, Norristown, PA for over thirty years. She was also the past president of Rotary International of North Wales. Relatives and friends are invited to Polly's Memorial Service, Friday 5/17 at 11:00 A.M. Church of the Messiah, Gwynedd, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions in Polly's name may be made to Einstein Montgomery Hospice Services, East Norriton, PA or Artman Home, Ambler, PA.
Published in The Times Herald on May 14, 2019