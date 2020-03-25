Times Herald Obituaries
Mary T. Connor Obituary
Mary T. Connor passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, PA. She was 90. Ms. Connor was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. She worked as a nursing supervisor for Bryn Mawr Hospital until her retirement in 1992. Mary was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Church in King of Prussia, where she volunteered in their Care Ministry and was also a member of the Legion of Mary. Mary also volunteered at her local hospice and she loved watching sports, especially the Phillies. Born in Philadelphia, PA on October 14, 1929, she was a daughter of the late John and Sarah (McCauley) Connor. Surviving is her loving family including a brother, John J. Connor and his wife, Jean; a sister, Florence C. Connor; four nephews: John Connor, Michael (Michelle) Connor, William (Lisa) Gow and Richard Gow; a niece, Donna (Michael) Conrad; and a cousin, Charles Kennedy. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Priscilla M. Gow and Joan A. Connor. Services and interment will be private. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s memory to Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 26, 2020
