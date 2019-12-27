|
|
Mary Teresa Beaudry, 92 of East Norriton, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurent Beaudry and John Cassidy and cherished mother to Maura Sutherland (James Gow). She was also known as “Ga” to grandchildren Maeve (& Paul) Sutherland, Andrew Sutherland, Jack Sutherland, Jim Gow, & Austin Gow. Along with her parents, John and Brigid (Murray) Forde, she was preceded in death by her first and second husbands John Cassidy and Laurent Beaudry. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Monday, December 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 703 Green Street, Norristown, 19401, where the family will receive friends from 9:00-9:45 AM. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Immigration and Refugee Services-Catholic Charities USA. www.catholiccharitiesusa.org. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKofel.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 28, 2019