Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
667 Harleysville Pike
Telford, PA 18969
215-703-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Beaudry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Teresa Beaudry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Teresa Beaudry Obituary
Mary Teresa Beaudry, 92 of East Norriton, died on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Laurent Beaudry and John Cassidy and cherished mother to Maura Sutherland (James Gow). She was also known as “Ga” to grandchildren Maeve (& Paul) Sutherland, Andrew Sutherland, Jack Sutherland, Jim Gow, & Austin Gow. Along with her parents, John and Brigid (Murray) Forde, she was preceded in death by her first and second husbands John Cassidy and Laurent Beaudry. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 AM on Monday, December 30, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 703 Green Street, Norristown, 19401, where the family will receive friends from 9:00-9:45 AM. Interment will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to Immigration and Refugee Services-Catholic Charities USA. www.catholiccharitiesusa.org. For more information and to send online condolences to the family please visit www.WilliamsBergeyKofel.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Williams-Bergey-Koffel Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -