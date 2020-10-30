1/1
Mary Theresa Johnson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Theresa Johnson, age 59, of Bridgeport, sadly passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Norristown, Mary was the daughter of the late James N. Martyniuk, Sr. and the late Theresa Frances Finnin Martyniuk, the devoted wife of Steve Johnson, the beloved Aunt of Bryan (Mary’s Godson) Kelly (Leigh Ann), Erin Claxton (Gordon), Daniel Kelly (Jamie), and Michael Kelly (Nicole), the adoring Great-Aunt of James, Lilly, Gavyn, Raelynne, Liam, Ethan, MacKenzie and Miles and the cherished sister of James Martyniuk, Jr. and Margaret Kelly (the late Thomas). Mary was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School, Class of 1978 and worked for a few years at Burlington Carpet in their accounting department, later she worked at FLS Food Service Sales as a food broker’s administrator for close to 10 years. Mary loved her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews as if they were her children. She was active with the Bridgeport Dragons and was a cheerleading coach for them. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working with ceramics. Mary was a devout member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church and the church’s Sodality Group. Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, November 4, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385 and her Divine Liturgy on Thursday, November 5, 10 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405. Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville, TX 75231 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved