Mary Theresa Johnson, age 59, of Bridgeport, sadly passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born in Norristown, Mary was the daughter of the late James N. Martyniuk, Sr. and the late Theresa Frances Finnin Martyniuk, the devoted wife of Steve Johnson, the beloved Aunt of Bryan (Mary’s Godson) Kelly (Leigh Ann), Erin Claxton (Gordon), Daniel Kelly (Jamie), and Michael Kelly (Nicole), the adoring Great-Aunt of James, Lilly, Gavyn, Raelynne, Liam, Ethan, MacKenzie and Miles and the cherished sister of James Martyniuk, Jr. and Margaret Kelly (the late Thomas). Mary was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School, Class of 1978 and worked for a few years at Burlington Carpet in their accounting department, later she worked at FLS Food Service Sales as a food broker’s administrator for close to 10 years. Mary loved her many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews as if they were her children. She was active with the Bridgeport Dragons and was a cheerleading coach for them. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working with ceramics. Mary was a devout member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church and the church’s Sodality Group. Relatives and Friends are invited to her viewing on Wednesday, November 4, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 305 Jefferson Street, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA 19405, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385 and her Divine Liturgy on Thursday, November 5, 10 a.m. at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405. Interment will follow in SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. The family would appreciate memorial donations to American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville, TX 75231 or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023. www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com