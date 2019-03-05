|
|
Mary (Venezia) Falcone Trecroce, 92, of Norristown died on Friday, March 1, 2019, surrounded by what mattered most to her, her loving family. Born July 3, 1926, in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Accursia “Mary” (Licata) and Antonio Venezia, and wife of the late Angelo “Tommy” Falcone, who died in 1965, and Michael Trecroce, who died in 2010. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, who adored her family, and loved nothing more than to be in their company. She was a mover and a shaker, and never wasted a single day sitting still when she could be out adventuring. Never one to miss a good party or a good meal; Mary enjoyed being surrounded by delicious food and family. Mary was committed to her church, Holy Saviour, and deeply devoted to Saint Padre Pio. She will be remembered for her kindness, infectious laughter, and gentle spirit. Surviving is her loving family, including two children: Tommy (Susan) Falcone, and Elaine (Kurt) Fenstermacher; three step-children, Janet Chavarria, Catherine Redifer, and Carmella Weikel (the late Bob); three grandchildren, Michelle (Christian) Falcone Speranza, Tommy (Gina) Falcone, and Daniel Fenstermacher; 11 step-grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, Evan, Logan, Tristan, Luca and Franco; 10 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frances (Joseph) Guarinello, Anna (Tony) Cianciulli, and Harry (Erie) Venezia. Along with her parents and spouses, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lillian Giamo, Charles Venezia, Joseph Venezia, Sam Venezia, and Jennie Cagliola; and step-son Michael Trecroce. Mary’s family will receive family and friends on Friday, March 8, 2019, at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St. Norristown., PA, from 9:00 am to 10:30 am. Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 am. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, 2400 DeKalb Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. Instead of flowers, please consider a contribution in Mary’s memory to the Padre Pio Shrine. Donations can be accepted online at http://www.padrepio.org/index.php/donations-menuj/memorial-gift, by mail to the National Centre for Padre Pio, Inc., PO Box 206, Barto, PA 19504, check or money order made payable to National Centre for Padre Pio or NCFPP; finally, for your convenience there will be a donation box located at the services. Please visit www.caramenicofuneralhome.com for online information. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 6, 2019