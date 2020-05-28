Mary U. Bono formerly of Plymouth Meeting passed away peacefully at Einstein Medical Center, Montgomery on May 27, 2020. Born in Boryslawice, Poland on March 28, 1933, Mary was the dear daughter of the late Zigmund and Pauline (nee Miklasz) Jaslowski. In her teens she came to the United States in 1949 with her family after being released from German concentration camps. In 1954, Mary married the love of her life, the late Paul. She was a devoted wife, cherished mother to Eleanor Fierimonte (Carl), Valerie Orangers (Dino), and Jacqueline Greco (James Console), dear Baba of 6 grandchildren, Alanna (Matt), Dana, Genevieve, Carl, Marisa (Ryan) and Philip and great Baba of 2 great granddaughters, Camryn and Cecilia. Loving sister to twin brothers Peter (Maria) and Paul Jaslowski and sister Jennifer Jaslowski. She is also survived by her former son-in-law Kenneth Greco, many nieces and nephews and countless friends. Mary is preceded in death by her husband Paul and brother Johnny Jay Jaslowski. Mary had many talents from being a nanny, nurse’s aide, a licensed hairdresser. For over forty years Mary took pride in making the “best zeps” at Eve’s Luncheonette where she forged many lifelong friendships. Mary will always be remembered for her love of baking that she provided at all family and friends gatherings. She was an active member of Holy Saviour Senior Citizens Club. Mary had a love for travel and spent the winters with her husband at their Florida home. Services at this time will be private. Donations in Mary’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America at https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Mary, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald from May 28 to May 29, 2020.