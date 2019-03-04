|
|
Mary Volpicelli, 101 years old, (nee Maria Lisinicchia), matriarch and last surviving member of five children born to Sicilian immigrants, Stefano and Vincenza (nee Gaurino), passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 22, 2019 surrounded by family. Mary was born on January 25th, 1918. She came from the generation of children born to a large wave of Italians who came to the United States in the early 1900’s. Mary was remarkably tough. She survived the viral plague of 1918, which claimed 100 million deaths, nearly 5% of the world’s population, World War I, and severe economic hardship. She endured difficulties common to many immigrant families - poverty and prejudice. Her struggles were further compounded by living through the Great Depression and her father’s death when she was sixteen. Supported by extended family, Mary and her family supported themselves by providing child care and knitting clothing. Rumor has it they also helped bring homemade wine to patrons during Prohibition. In February 1941, she married Dominic Volpicelli. A year later, they bore their first of four sons. Following the War, she encouraged her husband to leave his job at Keasbey and Mattison, an Ambler Company that insulated pipes with asbestos, and begin his self-employed business as a stone mason. Despite her 5’ 1” petite frame, Mary was a force to be reckoned with. She led all financial aspects of the business with strict and practical precision. Mary’s ambition led her sons to pursue professional careers despite objections from her husband, who was looking for a son to take over his successful masonry business. Mary was the matriarch to her entire extended family. As the oldest, she assumed responsibility to help raise her three younger sisters Nancy, Anna, and especially her youngest sister Josephine, who was born one day before Mary’s 16th birthday, and was presented as her birthday gift from her mother that year. In addition to raising her four sons, she played an active role in mothering her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Be it offering her home for a grandchild to live, showing a niece how to crochet, or sending chocolate chip cookies to students away at college to ease the tension before finals. A visit to her home invariably included a meal. In later years, there was nothing like holding a baby to bring a smile to her face. She sacrificed her own needs to make life easier for the next generation. While this attitude was common among members of her generation (the so-called Greatest Generation), no one did it better than Mary. All four of her sons graduated from college, two went on to graduate from medical school, another, graduated from Law school and the fourth started his own successful audio mastering and media production company. Mary Volpicelli’s lifelong wish was to live to be 100 years old, surrounded by family. She accomplished her wish on January 25, 2018, her 100th birthday. On this occasion, her grandchildren contributed a few simple words that was used to create a hand drawn portrait to describe her long and passionate journey. She was described as “fierce, stubborn, loving, and kind”. This would be her last big family celebration. Mary took one final victory lap before passing away at the age of 101, just one day before her 78th wedding anniversary, to be with her beloved Dominic who died in 2003. She is also preceded in death by her son, Steve, who passed away in 2010. She is survived by three sons, Nick (Nancy), Joe (Kris), and Tom (Barbara), as well as ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Like one of her beautiful hand sewn quilts, the remnants of Mary’s life are pieced together to form a beautiful warm comfort for us all to be passed down through next generations. Family and friends are invited to attend Mary’s funeral service at 11AM on Saturday March 9th, at Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home, 200 West Germantown Pike, Norristown, where friends can call for the viewing starting at 9:30 AM. Burial services will be held at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, in Norristown. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Volpicelli’s name can be made to (donate.heart.org) or (donate.lls.org).
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 5, 2019