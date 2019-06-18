|
|
Maryann (Pawlishyn) Erdek passed away peacefully on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Regina Nursing Center in Norristown, PA. She was 77. Mrs. Erdek was a previous resident of King of Prussia, PA. She was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bridgeport, PA. Maryann was a graduate of the former Bridgeport High School. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Born in Norristown, PA on May 15, 1942, she was a daughter of the late John and Agnes Pawlishyn, and the wife of the late John Erdek, Jr., who died in 2016. Surviving is her loving family including a son, John M. Erdek of Wayne, PA; a daughter, Diane (& Todd) Parnell of Orlando, FL; 3 grandchildren: Peyton Erdek, Sarah Parnell and Zachary Parnell; 3 sisters: Barbara Billy, Joan (& Paul) Kravchak and Dorothy (& Jim) Wile; and many other loving family members. She was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Wlock; and a sister, Pat Clerico. Relatives & friends are invited to Maryann’s viewing at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9 to 9:50 am; with Divine Liturgy to follow at 10:00 am. Officiating will be Msgr. Dr. Ronald Popivchak, Pastor. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maryann’s memory to Regina Nursing Center, 550 E. Fornance St., Norristown, PA 19401. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 19, 2019