TO THE EASTMAN AND McCARTHY FAMILY SORRY FOR THE LOSS OF MARYANNE,GOD BLESS,THE WILLIAM GARNER FAMILY..
Maryanne Eastman, age 67, of King of Prussia, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Towne Manor West in Norristown. Born in Yeadon, PA, Maryanne was the daughter of the late James V. McCarthy, Sr. and the late Rita Rice McCarthy, the devoted wife of Stephen A. Eastman since September 16, 1978, the loving mother of Mary Catherine Dinney (Adam), the cherished sister of James V. (Patricia) McCarthy, Jr., John F. McCarthy, Edward P. (Karen) McCarthy and Terry (Frank) Magno and the adoring grandmother of Lilly Rita Dinney and Dawson Robert Dinney. Mrs. Eastman was a graduate of Upper Merion High School, Class of 1971 and Millersville University, Class of 1975, where she earned her B.A. in Elementary Education. She worked as an accounts payable clerk for 28 years at Woolworth’s and another 10 years for Novacare and then Critical Homecare Solutions until her retirement in 2012. Maryanne was a devout member of Mother of Divine Providence Church and enjoyed trips to Shady Maple, working in her garden, and taking walks. Her favorite times were spent caring for her granddaughter, Lilly, and being with her family, which was the most important thing in her life. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Mother of Divine Providence Church followed by entombment in St. Augustine Mausoleum. The family would appreciate Memorial Donations to Montgomery County S.P.C.A., 19 E. Ridge Pike, Conshohocken, PA, 19428. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.