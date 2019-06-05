|
|
Maryanne Rocus, age 75, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital, with her loving children at her bedside. Born in Norristown, Maryanne was the daughter of the late Peter Chudoba and the late Mary Hindu Chudoba, the loving mother of David M. (Christina) Rocus of Barto and Natalie (Tyrone) Beers of Hatfield and the adoring grandmother of Victoria Rocus, Christiana Rocus and Mason Beers. In addition, Maryanne had two brothers, the late Andrew M. Chudoba and Michael J. Chudoba of Souderton. Mrs. Rocus was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School, Class of 1961 and was a homemaker. She was a devout member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, enjoyed going shopping with her girlfriends, taking care of people and loved her retirement lifestyle. Maryanne was a tireless caregiver, she always took care of her brother Mike and spent many hours being with her cherished grandchildren, watching them play sports and attending their activities. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. and her Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., both at SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, Pa., 19405. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Padre Pio Centre, PO Box 206 Barto, PA., 19504. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019