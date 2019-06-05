Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gutkowski Funeral Home
305 Jefferson Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Viewing
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church
519 Union Ave.
Bridgeport, PA
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church
519 Union Ave.
Bridgeport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maryanne Rocus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maryanne Rocus

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Maryanne Rocus Obituary
Maryanne Rocus, age 75, of Hatfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Abington Memorial Hospital, with her loving children at her bedside. Born in Norristown, Maryanne was the daughter of the late Peter Chudoba and the late Mary Hindu Chudoba, the loving mother of David M. (Christina) Rocus of Barto and Natalie (Tyrone) Beers of Hatfield and the adoring grandmother of Victoria Rocus, Christiana Rocus and Mason Beers. In addition, Maryanne had two brothers, the late Andrew M. Chudoba and Michael J. Chudoba of Souderton. Mrs. Rocus was a graduate of Bishop Kenrick High School, Class of 1961 and was a homemaker. She was a devout member of SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, enjoyed going shopping with her girlfriends, taking care of people and loved her retirement lifestyle. Maryanne was a tireless caregiver, she always took care of her brother Mike and spent many hours being with her cherished grandchildren, watching them play sports and attending their activities. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Tuesday, June 11, from 9 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. and her Divine Liturgy at 10 a.m., both at SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, Pa., 19405. The family would appreciate memorial donations to Padre Pio Centre, PO Box 206 Barto, PA., 19504. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., 610-275-6385, www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gutkowski Funeral Home
Download Now