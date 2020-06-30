Maureen Moore White
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Maureen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maureen Moore White, 63, wife of Kenneth A. White, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She lived in Limerick, PA Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Charles Moore and May (Fay) Moore. Maureen loved her dogs Maverick and Bandit. She grew up in Westhampton Beach, NY.and Trooper, PA She loved to crochet and do puzzles. Maureen also thoroughly enjoyed shopping and camping. She loved with her whole heart. Surviving along with her husband, Kenneth of 37 years, are her sister Elizabeth Ingraham (Herb), brother in law Alan Booz (Tara), sister in Law Brenda Pinson (Jeff), and many beloved nieces and nephews: Herbert (Marie-Pier), Caitlin, and Megan Ingraham, Steven White (Suzanne Leva), and Brittney Moore (Zachary) and grand nieces and nephews: William nd Jameson Ingraham, Carolynn and Steven III White, Raelyn and Breyden Moore and Greyson Pinson. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468). Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202) in Maureen’s name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Catagnus Funeral Home
329 North Lewis Road
Royersford, PA 19468
610-948-1950
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved