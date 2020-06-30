Maureen Moore White, 63, wife of Kenneth A. White, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Reading Hospital. She lived in Limerick, PA Born in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late William Charles Moore and May (Fay) Moore. Maureen loved her dogs Maverick and Bandit. She grew up in Westhampton Beach, NY.and Trooper, PA She loved to crochet and do puzzles. Maureen also thoroughly enjoyed shopping and camping. She loved with her whole heart. Surviving along with her husband, Kenneth of 37 years, are her sister Elizabeth Ingraham (Herb), brother in law Alan Booz (Tara), sister in Law Brenda Pinson (Jeff), and many beloved nieces and nephews: Herbert (Marie-Pier), Caitlin, and Megan Ingraham, Steven White (Suzanne Leva), and Brittney Moore (Zachary) and grand nieces and nephews: William nd Jameson Ingraham, Carolynn and Steven III White, Raelyn and Breyden Moore and Greyson Pinson. A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Catagnus Funeral Home (329 N. Lewis Rd., Royersford, PA 19468). Burial will follow at Limerick Garden of Memories. Visitation will also be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association (2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202) in Maureen’s name.



