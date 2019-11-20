|
Maxine “Pat” (Wittlock) Ritrovato died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in E. Norriton, PA, with her family by her side. She was 98. Mrs. Ritrovato was a resident of Bridgeport, PA for over 60 years. She was a graduate of William G. Mather High School in Munising, MI and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Mt. Clemens, MI. She was a retired Registered Nurse/Supervisor for the former Sacred Heart Hospital in Norristown, PA. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, both in Bridgeport, PA. Maxine enjoyed embroidery, being with her family, and winning on the slots at the casino’s, which she loved going to for 35 years. Remembering our dad’s sponsored bus trips that included soda water, cheese and crackers, and candy. Born in Munising, Michigan on March 1, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Axel and Louise (Mercier) Wittlock. Surviving is her loving family including 3 daughters: Theresa Pierce (late husband, Matt) of Greentown, PA, Diane Varady of Bridgeport, PA and Nancy Mucchetti and her husband, Chris of Norristown, PA; 4 grandchildren: Matthew, Richard (Jodi), Jennifer and Kenny (Lori); 8 great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Brian, Rochelle (Mike), Vernon, Nathan, Addison, Parker & Amelia; 1 great-great-grandson, Brycen; a niece, Linda Tarris (Russ) of Marquette, MI. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Ritrovato; brother, Fred Arbour; and sister, Marge Tamminen. Relatives & friends are invited to Maxine’s viewings at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 pm; also Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA at 10:00 am. Interment will in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maxine’s memory to the , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019