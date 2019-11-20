Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
120 Jefferson St
Bridgeport, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Ritrovato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Ritrovato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Ritrovato Obituary
Maxine “Pat” (Wittlock) Ritrovato died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery in E. Norriton, PA, with her family by her side. She was 98. Mrs. Ritrovato was a resident of Bridgeport, PA for over 60 years. She was a graduate of William G. Mather High School in Munising, MI and St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Mt. Clemens, MI. She was a retired Registered Nurse/Supervisor for the former Sacred Heart Hospital in Norristown, PA. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, both in Bridgeport, PA. Maxine enjoyed embroidery, being with her family, and winning on the slots at the casino’s, which she loved going to for 35 years. Remembering our dad’s sponsored bus trips that included soda water, cheese and crackers, and candy. Born in Munising, Michigan on March 1, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Axel and Louise (Mercier) Wittlock. Surviving is her loving family including 3 daughters: Theresa Pierce (late husband, Matt) of Greentown, PA, Diane Varady of Bridgeport, PA and Nancy Mucchetti and her husband, Chris of Norristown, PA; 4 grandchildren: Matthew, Richard (Jodi), Jennifer and Kenny (Lori); 8 great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Brian, Rochelle (Mike), Vernon, Nathan, Addison, Parker & Amelia; 1 great-great-grandson, Brycen; a niece, Linda Tarris (Russ) of Marquette, MI. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Richard Ritrovato; brother, Fred Arbour; and sister, Marge Tamminen. Relatives & friends are invited to Maxine’s viewings at The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 6 to 8:00 pm; also Saturday morning from 8:30 to 9:30 am. Her Funeral Mass will follow at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St., Bridgeport, PA at 10:00 am. Interment will in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Maxine’s memory to the , 1617 John F Kennedy Blvd., Suite 700, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -