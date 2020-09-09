Melvin Dewayne Pearson (Sunrise: January 2, 1955, Sunset: August 26, 2020) Melvin Dewayne Pearson, 65, of Orlando, FL peacefully departed this life to be with his heavenly father on August 26, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving and devoted wife Donna and daughter Nicole by his side. Melvin was born in Widener, AR to the late Paul J. Pearson and Gussie M. (Sisson) Pearson. His family moved to Norristown, PA in 1967 where he obtained his education through the Norristown Area School District. Melvin confessed his belief in God at an early age and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Saviour. He had a deep passion for music. God blessed him with an extra ordinary gift of being a very talented drummer. He also enjoyed landscaping, studying the bible and writing. Melvin leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Donna and daughter, Nicole of Orlando, FL, his son, Melvin (Jesse) Rose, 5 granddaughters, 2 grandsons, 1 great-granddaughter and 2 great-grandsons, of Los Angeles, CA; 3 sisters: Paulette Pearson, Jacqui (William) Knight of Norristown, PA, Gwen (Robert) Edwards of Forrest City, AR; 4 brothers: Ronald (Carolyn) Pearson of San Tan Valley, AZ, Paul Jr. (Lawanda) Pearson of Junction City, KS, Michael Pearson of Landsdale, PA, and Christopher Pearson of Norristown, PA; 6 aunts, 1 uncle and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Melvin is predeceased by his siblings Gladys Hicks, Evelyn Pearson, Gloria Pearson, Marvin Pearson and Terry Pearson. Memorial service for our beloved will be announced at a later date.



