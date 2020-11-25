1/1
Michael A. Lombardo
Michael A. Lombardo of Norristown, Pa passed away on November 23, 2020 at the age of 68. Mike is survived by his loving mother Alexandra V. Lombardo; siblings Alexandra M. Dowhie (Allen), Linda Lombardo, Sal “Tore” Lombardo (Charlene), and Michelle Lombardo; 7 nieces and nephews; and 7 great-nieces and nephews. Mike truly loved spending time with his family and friends, was an avid sports fan, car enthusiast, and an accomplished saxophonist. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are invited to Mike’s Life Celebration on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Asissi Church, 600 Hamilton St, Norristown, PA 19401 from 10AM-11AM, followed by his memorial mass at 11AM; interment to follow immediately at St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to St. Francis of Asissi Church by mailing a check to the address above. Family care entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton, Pa. www.lifecelebration.com

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
10:00 - 10:50 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
DEC
1
Service
St. Patrick's Cemetery
1 entry
November 25, 2020
Michael was a wonderful person and a good friend. He will be greatly missed by many.
Our prayers go out to the Lombardo family.
Bill & Peg Signorovitch
Friend
