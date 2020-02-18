|
Michael Arnold Nordmark, 78, of Plymouth Twp, passed away suddenly on Feb. 18, 2020. He was born in East Stroudsburg, PA on Jan. 31, 1942 to the late Francis and Doris (Arnold) Nordmark. He was the loving partner of Barbara O. Bartholomew for the past 20 years. Michael was an Air Force veteran, was a skilled machinist, and in retirement worked for the Springfield School District. He loved his dogs, was an avid wood carver, loved the outdoors, walking, and riding his bike. He is predeceased by his son Eric Bruce Nordmark. He is survived by his partner Barbara; children Michael Dubriel, Rachel Nordmark, and Michelle Nordmark; grandson Michael; and siblings Sandy Baker and Mark Smith. There will be a Quaker service on Friday, Feb. 21, at 12:00pm at the Upper Dublin Friends Meeting House, 1506 Fort Washington Ave, Ambler, PA 19002. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 19, 2020