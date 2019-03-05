Home

Michael J. Cesario, 82, passed away on March 2, 2019. Most of all, one would know Mike as a “doting father”. He is survived by his four daughters; Kathleen Cesario Murphy (Michael), Charleen Cesario, Mara Hess (Daniel), and Megan Kratz (John), and his grandchildren; Joseph, John, Bryan, Benjamin, Michael, Sara (Robert), Shelagh, Rachelle, Charles, Joseph, John Peter, and Andrew, a great-granddaughter; Lennox, two sisters; Josephine Kingsbauer (Walter), Aquila Formica and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation with family will be held on Friday, March 15 from 8:45 AM - 10:15 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30. Both will take place at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 332 Manor Avenue in Downingtown, PA. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Michael Cesario’s name to Pope John Paul II High School, 181 Rittenhouse Road, Royersford, PA 19468. Donations will be used for a scholarship in Michael’s name. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 11, 2019
