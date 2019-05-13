Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Viewing
Thursday, May 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
333 Allendale Rd.
King of Prussia, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
333 Allendale Rd.
King of Prussia, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael DiVito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael DiVito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Michael DiVito Obituary
Michael Anthony DiVito passed away peacefully on Friday, May 10, 2019 at The Landing at Willow Grove in Willow Grove, PA. He was 73. Michael was a graduate of Temple University with a Masters in Health Administration. He was a Pharmacist and a Health Center Director for the City of Phildelphia for many years. Michael later became the proprietor of Michael's Cottages, a bed and breakfast and cottage rental in the town of Brewster, MA. Durring his time on Cape Cod Michael also served on the Board of Directors of the Cape Rep Theater, was a member of the Cape Cod and Brewster Chambers of Commerce and was the Chairman of the Brewster in Bloom Festival.
Born on June 10, 1945 in Philadelphia, PA, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Anna (Ruocchio) DiVito.
Surviving are his loving family including Cheryl DiVito of Orleans, MA, his son, Christopher A. (Danielle) DiVito of Oreland, PA; a grandson, Nicholas DiVito, two sisters, Suzanne (Gennaro) Revello of Philadelphia, PA and Anita M. Burgher of King of Prussia, PA; and many nephews and nieces.
Michael's viewing will be on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd., King of Prussia, PA 19406 from 9:30 to 10:45am, immediately followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment will be private at the request of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael name to the Alzheimers Family Support Center of Cape Cod. www.alzheimerscapecod.org (508)-896-5170
Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA
Condolences may be made to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
Download Now