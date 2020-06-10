Michael J. Cicala passed away on Sunday June 7, 2020, He was 81. Mr. Cicala of Norristown was retired from the Space Division at Lockheed Martin, King of Prussia. Michael was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was born in Norristown on February 25, 1939 and was the son of the late Paul and Jenny (DiMino) Cicala. Michael is survived by his two daughters Mary Theresa Beto and Paula Harkin, one brother Joseph Cicala. Four grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Memorial service and Military honors on Monday, June 15 at 1 PM at the Volpe Funeral Home, 707 W. Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. Family condolences will be from 12 to 1 PM Monday at the funeral home. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.