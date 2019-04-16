|
Michael Justinius Morrone, 30, of Skippack, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at his residence. Born September 25, 1988, in Bryn Mawr, he was the son of Michael A. Morrone and the late Joan Gaye (Butler). Michael was a kind warm-hearted friend to all. A graduate of Del Val College, he was a master mechanic working for BMW and Subaru. He enjoyed all kinds of motorsports and racing. Michael spent 4 years as an ocean lifeguard at the Jersey shore, where he competed on the rowing team. He will be dearly missed by all and will be in our hearts forever. We will love him always. In addition to his father he is survived by his sister, Lacy Averill Morrone-Cramer and her husband, Adam, of Pittstown, NJ.; his stepmother Pamela Sue Morrone; his niece, and Goddaughter Paisley Rose Morrone; and his paternal grandmother Mary Jean Morrone. In addition to his mother he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather John J. Morrone; and his maternal grandparents, William Cass Butler, and Jean Lacy Butler. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 11 AM on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Sumneytown Pike, Lansdale, PA 19446, where friends may greet the family from 10-10:45 AM. Interment will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to at . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 17, 2019