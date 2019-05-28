|
|
Michael Ray Radliff, Sr. of Eagleville, PA unexpectedly passed away Friday 5/24/19. He is survived by his devoted Wife Diane. Michael is the son of the late Anna and Meredith H. Radliff, the brother of John, wife Lynn, brother Meredith “Deets”, wife Jennifer and the Brother of late Dennis Radliff. Devoted father of Michelle Bono, husband Joseph Michael Jr., wife Christine. Stepdaughter Christine Rittenbaugh, husband Edwin. Devoted Grandfather of Travis, Dylan, Candace, Tristan, Talia, Gabrielle and the late Jordan. Michael is a 1965 graduate of Bishop Kendrick high school. He attended West Chester University and graduated in 1969 with a bachelor degree in mathematics. He taught mathematics at Mathacton High school for several years right out of college. He owned and managed the Perkiomen Cafe for 20 years, he was also the president of the Montgomery County tavern association. He played a lot of GOLF, as this was his life passion. He was a member of the trooper golf association for over 30 years. He played in many pool leagues, most recently was at the Valley Forge volunteer fire company. He loved going to sporting events that his grandchildren played in to cheer them on. Friends and family are invited to join in the celebration of Michael’s life at the Valley Forge volunteer fire company, located at 630 Valley Park Rd, Phoenixville, PA 19460 under the main pavilion this Thursday 5/30/19 from 3-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the “”.
Published in The Times Herald on May 29, 2019