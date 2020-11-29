1/
Michael Santangelo
Michael J. “Spider” Santangelo passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020. He was employed at the former Twin Towne Concrete and was also a retired foreman at JDM Materials. Michael was a member of Holy Saviour church and its Senior Citizens Club. He was a member of the Senior bowling league at Facenda-Whitakers and the Bocce club of Elmwood Park. Michael was a Veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean conflict. Michael was born in Norristown on Christmas Eve, 1929 and was the son of the lake Charles and Mary (Allegro) Santangelo. He was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (Hritz) Santangelo. He is survived by two daughters Mary Ellen Santangelo and Linda Santangelo; his son Michael Santangelo and wife Jennifer; two grandchildren Isabella and Ava; his loving companion Pat Mitsky. Mickey enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. On Saturdays he would regularly attend church services and go out to dinner. His smile and personality could light up a room. He especially enjoyed spending time with his two granddaughters! Trips to Disney World, picking them up from school/dropping them of at Dance and attending all of their events was a personal delight. He would always say- family came first. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral mass on Thursday, December 3 at 10 AM in Holy Saviour church. Burial will be in St Patrick’s cemetery. Family will receive relatives and friends from 8:45 to 9:45 AM Thursday at the church. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral home. volpefh.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
