Michael J. Selvoski, 74, of Conshohocken passed July 26, 2019. Born in Bryn Mawr on Nov. 30, 1944 to the late Frank and Stella (Wodarski) Selvoski. He was a Marine Corps veteran. He was the loving companion of Carole Davis for 18 years. He loved fishing, gardening, the mountains, Rehoboth Beach, and his motorcycle Stormy. He is predeceased by his brothers Frank and Leonard. He is survived by his companion Carole; children Michael and Leah Selvoski; sisters Dolores Malason and Rosemary Morott; nieces; nephews; and many other loving family and friends. All are invited to the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on Thursday, Aug. 8 for a visitation from 10-11am and a memorial service at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA at montgomerycountyspca.org. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019