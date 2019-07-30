Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Washington Memorial Park
80 Stenton Avenue
Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
(610) 828-1417
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Selvoski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Selvoski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Selvoski Obituary
Michael J. Selvoski, 74, of Conshohocken passed July 26, 2019. Born in Bryn Mawr on Nov. 30, 1944 to the late Frank and Stella (Wodarski) Selvoski. He was a Marine Corps veteran. He was the loving companion of Carole Davis for 18 years. He loved fishing, gardening, the mountains, Rehoboth Beach, and his motorcycle Stormy. He is predeceased by his brothers Frank and Leonard. He is survived by his companion Carole; children Michael and Leah Selvoski; sisters Dolores Malason and Rosemary Morott; nieces; nephews; and many other loving family and friends. All are invited to the Heritage Chapel at George Washington Memorial Park, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462 on Thursday, Aug. 8 for a visitation from 10-11am and a memorial service at 11am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Montgomery County SPCA at montgomerycountyspca.org. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now