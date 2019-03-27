|
|
Michael J. Tornambe passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. He was 86 years old. He was born in New York City on September 3rd, 1932 and lived near Norristown Pa for the past 70 years. He owned and operated Tornambe’s Hair Styling, along with his brother and two of his children, for over 50 years. He loved his work and his loyal customers. He was a member of St Patrick’s church. Michael enjoyed music, playing the guitar, gardening, traveling and spending time with his family. He was the son of the late Anthony and Philomena Tornambe. He is survived by his wife Lillian (Marrone), a brother Joseph and four children; Debbie (John) Nave, Anthony (Rita) Tornambe, Karen (Chris) Catagnus, Ciro (Rachel) Tornambe. He will be greatly missed by his 9 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends may greet the family on Friday, March 29th from 8:30 to 9AM at St Patrick’s Church on DeKalb and Chestnut streets in Norristown. Burial will immediately follow. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe funeral home. VolpeFH.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 30, 2019