Michael A Young, 59, passed away on December 28, 2019 in Willow, Alaska. He was born on June 17, 1960 in Norristown, PA. He joined the US Navy in 1979 and was stationed at Naval Air Station Point Mugu, Pacific Missile Test Center in CA. He came to Alaska in 1982 where he attended automotive technology classes at the Anchorage Community College. He has been an auto mechanic for over 30 years working at various shops in Anchorage, Eagle River and the Valley. His last position was at S&P Certified Car Care LLC in Eagle River. Mike enjoyed shooting, music and loved his dog Patches. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law Addie and Richard Kimmel of Peters Creek, Alaska; maternal grandparents Lillian and Michael Dross of Conshohocken, PA; paternal grandparents Josephine and Albert Young of PA; mother Beverly (Dross) Held of Schwark, OR; and his father David Young, Sr. of Plymouth Meeting, PA. He was survived by his wife of 38 years Cheryl Young of Palmer, AK; sister-in-law Corliss Kimmel of Anchorage, AK; brother and sister-in-law Dave and Donna Young of Fleetwood, PA; sister Susan Young of Norfolk, VA; step-mom Sandy Young of Plymouth Meeting, PA; brother and sister-in-law Danny and Antoinette Young of Collegeville, PA; brother and sister-in-law Jason and Carissa Young of Northampton, PA; former sister-in-law Patricia Lynn Young of Conshohocken, PA; nephew Steven Young of Conshohocken, PA; his work family Steve and Pat Haight of Sutton, AK and many other extended family members in PA and VA and many close friends in AK. Michael’s ashes will be intered at the Fort Richardson National Cemetery on January 31, 2020.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 26, 2020