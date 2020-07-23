1/1
Michele A. Bucher
Michele A. (Brophy) Bucher, 77, wife of Ralph D. Bucher, died Thur., July 16, 2020, at her Perkiomen Twp. home. Michele was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Norristown, to the late William and Florence (Potter) Brophy. She graduated from Bishop Kenrick High School and attended Gwynedd Mercy and Immaculata colleges. Michele was a member of Saint Mary Catholic Church, Lower Frederick Twp. and a former teacher in the parish school. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, reading, and spending time with her family. In addition to her husband of 55 years, Michele is survived by her children, Barton, husband of Eden (Reigh) Bucher, Limerick Twp., and Heather, wife of Daniel Cordrey, New Hanover Twp.; her grandchildren, Samantha and Sydney Bucher, and Myah, Delaney, Hutton, and Becket Cordrey; and her sisters, Florence, wife of Michael Marzella, Boiling Springs, and Jane Brophy, wife of Linda Spielman, Dryden, NY. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bernadette Potter and Stephanie Brophy. A graveside service was held in Schwenksville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to American Heart Assn., Suite 700, One Penn Center at Suburban Station, 1617 JFK BLVD, Phila., PA 19103; American Diabetes Assn., Suite 100, 150 Monument Rd., Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. After the pandemic restrictions are lifted, there will be a mass and a celebration of life gathering in honor of Michele. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Schwenksville Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
July 20, 2020
July 20, 2020
And Michelle was one of the most unique people I ever met. Truly, never was negative and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. I dont ever remember seeing her that she was not in a good mood and laughing. She was very close with her family and cherished every moment. One of her favorite things to do was journaling, which Im sure will give the family comfort in years to come by reading her thoughts and words. My sincere condolences to the family.
Jim Tillman
Family
July 20, 2020
