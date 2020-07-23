And Michelle was one of the most unique people I ever met. Truly, never was negative and never had a bad thing to say about anyone. I dont ever remember seeing her that she was not in a good mood and laughing. She was very close with her family and cherished every moment. One of her favorite things to do was journaling, which Im sure will give the family comfort in years to come by reading her thoughts and words. My sincere condolences to the family.

Jim Tillman

Family