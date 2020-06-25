Mikelle Wilson passed away peacefully on June 23, 2020 with her family by her side. Born in Norristown on January 7, 1974, she was the beloved daughter to Cheryl Ancin (nee Heidel) (Michael Ancin) and the late Joseph M. Wilson. Upon graduating Norristown Area High School, Mikelle went on to beauty school and practiced hairdressing. She attended Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church. Mikelle had a bright personality and was always the life of the party. In her free time she loved arts and crafts and spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother to Andrew Wilson and Savannah Humes, dear sister to Tiffany Wilson and Jennifer Wilson, cherished granddaughter to Edith Emrich and friend to many. She will be missed by all who loved her. Relatives and friends are invited to Mikelle’s Life Celebration on Saturday June 27, 2020 from 10 am to 11 am with her Funeral Service to follow at Jeffersonville Presbyterian Church of Norristown, 1921 W Main St. Interment at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to American Breast Cancer Society at https://www.abcf.org/donate Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. To share your fondest memories of Mikelle, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.