Mildred J. (Heyser) Metzger, 91, wife of the late Paul Metzger, died Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Green Meadows Rehab. & Nursing Center, Willistown Twp. She was a former resident of W. Whiteland and Perkiomen townships. Mrs. Metzger was born on October 30, 1927, in Norristown, to the late Howard D. and Christabel L. (Moore) Heyser. She was a faithful member of Lower Providence Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Metzger is survived by her daughters, Barbara A., wife of Scott Vasko, and Kathi L. Metzger, both of W. Whiteland Twp.; her grandsons, Ethan, husband of Nicole (Helmbrecht) Vasko, and Derek, husband of Colleen (Freed) Vasko; her great-granddaughters, Mia Isabelle Vasko, Victoria Mae Vasko, and Cecilia Marie Vasko; and her sister, Evelyn Roshong. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Mary Zollers and Howard Heyser. Jr. Friends will be received after 10:00 AM, Tuesday, at Lower Providence Presbyterian Church, 3050 W. Ridge Pike, Norristown, PA 19403. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 AM, in the church cemetery, with the Rev. Samuel J. Seymour, Pastor Emeritus, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Handi-Crafters, P.O. Box 72646, Thorndale, PA 19372; https://handi-crafters.org/support/donate-now/. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 5, 2019