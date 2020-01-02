Times Herald Obituaries
|
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:15 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
1946 - 2020
Mildred Reid Obituary
Mildred D. "Millie" (Deery) Reid passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her home in Audubon, PA. She was 73. Mrs. Reid was a former resident of Wayne, PA. She worked as a Payroll Administrator for the Upper Merion Area School District. Millie was a member of the former St. Augustine R.C. Church in Bridgeport, PA. She loved Cairn Terriers and bred them for many years. Millie was a loyal friend who believed in traditions and loved her family.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on August 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Mildred (Kane) Deery; and the wife of the late Stephen P. "Steve" Reid, who died in 2013.
Surviving is her loving family including two sons, Eric S. (Jennifer) Reid of Collegeville, PA and
Michael C. (Josette) Reid of Fort Washington, PA; a daughter, Lesley E. (Joseph) Brown of Ocean City, NJ; four grandchildren: Noelle, Nadine, Audrey and Oliver; and her dog, Brody.
The family will receive relatives and friends at the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., 805 DeKalb St. (Rt. 202), Bridgeport, PA on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:20 am, with her Funeral Service starting at 10:30 am. Burial will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens, King of Prussia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Lung Center, 3401 N. Broad Street, Ambulatory Care Center, 5th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19140.
Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 2, 2020
