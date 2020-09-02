1/1
Milton Barry Giffin
Milton Barry Giffin, 68, Boswell, PA, formerly of Norristown, died September 2, 2020 in Johnstown, PA. Born February 20, 1952 in Somerset, PA. Son of Milton E. and Marietta L. (Smith) Giffin. Preceded in death by parents and brother-in-law Larry Benshoff. Survived by wife of 34 years Diana “Dee” (Unger) Giffin; stepdaughters Tina J. married to Scott Dean and Tami L. married to Brad Sanders, both of Florida; stepgrandchildren Gunnar and Troy Dean; sister Darlene L. Benshoff, Erie; nephews Brian and Jeff Benshoff; beloved aunts Rose Smith, Acosta, Esther Weigle, Friedens and Roberta Ling, Mansfield, OH and numerous cousins and other friends and family. A 1969 graduate of former Jenner-Boswell High School where he was an outstanding wrestler. Retired Union Carpenter for UNISYS Corp., Blue Bell, PA. Member of Jenner Rod & Gun Club. Barry was an active member and vocalist of various bands, including Eve Band, Once Again, Rebels, Reaction and The Dragons. He also played 6 musical instruments. Viewing from 5-8PM Friday at Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 409 Main Street, Boswell. Graveside service 11AM Saturday at Jenner Crossroads Cemetery, Boswell. To express condolences, order flowers or plant a memorial tree, visit HoffmanFuneralHomes.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services
409 Main St
Boswell, PA 15531
(814) 629-5550
