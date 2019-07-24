Times Herald Obituaries
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
Riverside Cemetery
200 South Montgomery Ave.
Norristown, PA
View Map
Milton Keyser Jr. Obituary
Milton T. “Milt” Keyser Jr. of Royersford, formerly of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Friday July 19, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital, surrounded by loved ones, he was 88. Milt was born January 16, 1931, in Norristown. He was the son of the late Milton T. Sr. and Edith (nee Monaghan). He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Margaret E. (Light) Keyser. Milt was a graduate of Norristown Area High School to which he was a member of the 1948 State Championship Basketball Team. Milt proudly served his country in the National Guard. He worked at Lee Tires, EJ Lavinos, Kaiser Refractories, Villanova University as well the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department. Milt was a member of many organizations including, the Norristown Maenner- Chor Club where he also bartended, the Orioles, the Knights of Columbus, the Bridgeport VFW, the Trappe and Royersford Veterans Organizations. Milt was a devout John Wayne Fan. Milt is survived by his children, Milton III (wife Virginia), Kathleen (Spankie) (wife of the late Lawrence) Murphy. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Kelly (Rick), Megan (Erich), Karen (Jay), Ashley, Giovanna and Joseph, his 8 great grandchildren, his companion Lynn Keck, Son-in-Law Donald Capogreco and by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his son Richard “Ricky” and his brothers Richard and Raymond. Relatives and Friends are invited to Milton’s Life Celebration, Sunday July 28, 2019 from 6 – 8pm at the Boyd Horrox Givnish of E. Norriton 200 W. Germantown Pike, and on Monday from 10am to 12pm at the Norristown Maenner – Chor Club 920 Haws Ave Norristown. His graveside service and interment will immediately follow at the Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Milt’s name to Seasons Hospice Inpatient Care, 140 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA 19460. To share your fondest memories of Milt, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 26, 2019
