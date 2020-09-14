Morris Joseph Gordy, 91, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2020. A resident of Keystone Villa at Douglassville and formerly of East Norriton, Morris was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 55 years, Teresa, and his parents, Mary Ann and Morris Gordy. Born in Houston, TX, Morris graduated at age 20 with honors from The University of Houston with an architectural degree. He enlisted in the army and served in the Korean War, where he designed bridges in Europe. Upon returning from the war, he designed the family home in which he and his parents resided. Morris worked as a safety engineer with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company, first in Chicago, then in Baltimore, where he met the love of his life at a mutual friend’s wedding. He and Teresa wed a year later, on his birthday. The couple purchased a home from Johnny Unitas, quarterback and football legend of Morris’ beloved Baltimore Colts. In 1969, the couple and their three daughters moved to Pennsylvania, where Morris continued his successful 40-year career with Liberty Mutual, retiring in 1992 as a Division Manager. For many years following retirement, Morris was a chief organizer of the annual reunion of his 432nd Army Battalion. Without the use of a computer, he tracked down over a thousand members and hand-wrote letters to them, gathering information and inviting them to this joyous event. He took pleasure in writing articles for the 432nd newsletter, providing tips for healthy living as a ‘senior.’ Survived by his daughters Diane (David) Agius of Telford, Linda (Bruce) Cartwright of Limerick, and Kathleen (Mark) Everett of Collegeville; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, everything Morris did in life was for the love of his family. He spent much of his retirement caring for grandchildren, aging parents, and his wife, providing love and support throughout her illness. Morris enjoyed gardening, football, woodworking, and traveling. He was known for his love of sweets and his rich holiday eggnog. But mostly, he will be missed for his southern charm, kindness, and fabulous smile. Mass of Christian Burial will occur Saturday, September 19, 11:00 a.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, Schwenksville, with visitation 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be at St. Patrick Cemetery, Norristown. Memorial donations may be made to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Foundation., Attn: CHOP Buddy Walk®, P.O. Box 781352, Philadelphia, PA 19178; (Memo line: Team Steven C); https://tinyurl.com/TeamStevenC
.