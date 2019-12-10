|
|
Muriel F. Jacob Santangelo, 94, of Blue Bell, died peacefully on December 8, 2019. She was born in New Orleans, LA on April 21, 1925 to the late Louis A. and Ida (McGrath) Jacob. She was a graduate of Nichols High School and Louisiana State University. After retiring from teaching, she became a devoted homemaker and mother to her family. She is survived by her daughter Marsha F. Santangelo, and her son Robert Santangelo and his wife Lisa Genovese. She was preceded in death by her husband Russell J. Santangelo. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:00-10:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at St. Paul Church, 2007 New Hope St., Norristown. Interment will follow in St. John Neumann Cemetery. Memorial donations in Muriel’s name can be sent to Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington, PA 19001. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019