N. Frank Dachille passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 4, 2019, surrounded by his family at Arden Courts Assisted Living in King of Prussia, PA. He was 95. Mr. Dachille was a resident of King of Prussia, PA. He was a 67-year member of the carpenters union. Frank was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he was an usher at weekly Mass. He was a life member of the Bridgeport Knights of Columbus and served as a Grand Knight. Frank was also a member of the VFW Post 7878 in King of Prussia, and was a past vice-president of the Bridgeport Little League. He enjoyed biking, walking, working out, and visiting Naples, FL. Frank enjoyed all sports but he especially liked watching the PIAA State Basketball Playoffs and the NCAA Basketball Tournaments. Frank was a US Army veteran serving as a Corporal during WW II. Born in Norristown, PA on August 8, 1923, he was a son of the late Carl N. and Marie D. (DelPizzo) D’achille. He was the husband of the late Mary L. (Ciacco) Dachille, who died in 2014. Surviving is his loving family including three sons: Robert D. (Martha) Dachille, Sr., David M. (Cheryl) Dachille and Frank D. Dachille; six grandchildren: Robert d. Jr., Darren F. Sr. (Angel), Andrew P. (Alyssa), David M. Jr., Alexander R. and Danielle A.; seven great-grandchildren: Braylon, Eli, Ava, Alexandria, Emma, Arianna and Darren, Jr.; and many other loving family members. He was preceded in death by three brothers: Carlo, Samuel & Peter; and four sisters: Philomena DiCinque, Catherine Januzelli, Mary Troilo and Sabina D’Achille. Relatives & friends are invited to Frank’s Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 120 Jefferson St. Bridgeport, PA on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 10:30 am; with his greeting from 9:30 to 10:20 am. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019