Nancy Biehl passed away peacefully in Pottstown, PA on November 15, 2020. She was 82. A daughter of Wilbur L. and Ada (Sowers) Graham, she was born in Norristown, PA on February 19, 1938. A longtime resident of King of Prussia, PA for over thirty years, she was a current resident of Linfield, PA. Nancy was a graduate of Plymouth Whitemarsh High School, Class of 1956, where she excelled in basketball, volleyball, and cheerleading. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Elementary Education from Beaver College, which is now Arcadia, in 1960, and received her Masters Equivalency from Villanova and St. Joseph University. She taught second and third grade at Whitemarsh Elementary School for 37 years in the Colonial School District retiring in 1997. Nancy is a fifty year and life member and past Worthy Matron of Banner Chapter 149 of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her free time, she loved traveling with her husband, Clark, to Long Beach Island, NJ and her summer home in Mystic Island, NJ as well as fishing off of Long Beach Island. Her favorite spot for over fifteen years was Sunset Beach, NC. They enjoyed cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean Islands, Panama Canal, and the Baltic Sea. She was also an avid book reader and always had books by her side, and was active with the Words on Wheels program. She is survived by her husband of fifty great years, W. Clark Biehl, a twin sister, Lois (Charles) Hierdahl of West Norriton, PA; a nephew, Charles F. (Eileen) Hierdahl of West Chester, PA and their daughter Grace; a niece, Pamela (Gustavo) Salguero, and their son, Alexander; and many other family and friends. Due to the current restrictions regarding Covid-19, services will be private at the request of the family. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date once the restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
, https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc
. Arrangements by Kirk and Nice Inc.